Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Ken Christiansen Optimus Primal Concept Art


Artist Ken Christiansen continues sharing more of his*Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom concept art. Following Cheetor, Blackarachnia and Rattrap now it’s turn of Optimus Primal. Check out the mirrored robot and gorilla mode concept art images after the jump and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Transformers War For Cybertron Kingdom: Ken Christiansen Optimus Primal Concept Art appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
