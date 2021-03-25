|
X-Transbots MX-4 Abaddon Updated Renders (Masterpiece Scale Galvatron)
Third party company X-Transbots, via their Facebook account
, have uploaded images of the updated renders of their*MX-4 Abaddon*(Masterpiece Scale Galvatron). This project was originally announced while back in 2015
*and we finally have updated renders with a complete look at the design in both robot and space cannon mode. As we can see from the images, X-Transbots shows us a very proportioned and cartoon-accurate robot mode. According to the information shared in the Facebook post, this figure will include 6 interchangeable faces and it won’t need to remove parts in order to transform it. Keep in mind that these » Continue Reading.
