Ian Bryce Talks About Security For Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Distribution
Transformers Live Action Movie Series producer*Ian Bryce has made a statement
regarding the security for the distribution of*Transformers: The Last Knight. We dont have prints, he said. We are sending digital footage around the world to different countries, temp footage to final shots, and people are going to be after it. When you invested $150 million in a production, thats risky. The statement came in light of the recent theft of*Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales where the pirates demanded a ransom from Disney, not to put it out. PGA president and Revelations Entertainment CEO Lori » Continue Reading.
