Today, 09:57 AM #1 Decepticon Army The High Commander Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: The Ark In Emergency Stasis Posts: 1,737 Tyco Transformers Electric Train and Battle Set FOR SALE: 1 Tyco Transformers Electric Train and Battle Set -- $250



SET PIECES INCLUDED:

x1 - Set Box

x1 - Instruction sheet

x1 - Transformer Locomotive

x1 - Transformer Coal Car

x1 - Transformer Boxcar

x1 - Transformer Caboose

x1 - Transformer Action Mat

x1 - CSA approved Power Pack

x1 - Cardboard Chimney Power Station (Only item in Poor condition)

x14 - Sections of track (including terminal rerailer)



MISSING SET PIECES

x6 - Autobots

x18 - Decepticons

x1 - Cardboard Two Towers

x1 - Cardboard Power Station



Aside from the Cardboard Chimney Power Station, all pieces and the box itself are all in very good condition, however I am unsure if the set itself works properly. A beautiful display piece regardless!



GTA LOCAL PICK UP ONLY!



Please PM if interested! Thanks for looking! Attached Thumbnails

"When a Spark goes online,

there's great joy." __________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

