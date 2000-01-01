|
Tyco Transformers Electric Train and Battle Set
FOR SALE: 1 Tyco Transformers Electric Train and Battle Set -- $250
SET PIECES INCLUDED:
x1 - Set Box
x1 - Instruction sheet
x1 - Transformer Locomotive
x1 - Transformer Coal Car
x1 - Transformer Boxcar
x1 - Transformer Caboose
x1 - Transformer Action Mat
x1 - CSA approved Power Pack
x1 - Cardboard Chimney Power Station (Only item in Poor condition)
x14 - Sections of track (including terminal rerailer)
MISSING SET PIECES
x6 - Autobots
x18 - Decepticons
x1 - Cardboard Two Towers
x1 - Cardboard Power Station
Aside from the Cardboard Chimney Power Station, all pieces and the box itself are all in very good condition, however I am unsure if the set itself works properly. A beautiful display piece regardless!
GTA LOCAL PICK UP ONLY!
Please PM if interested! Thanks for looking!
__________________
"When a Spark goes online,
there's great joy."