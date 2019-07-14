|
TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up July Week 2
TFW2005 members around the world have reported several new Transformers sightings in their local markets and we have summarized them in the links below: Studio Series Voyager Wave 2, 3 & 5 In Russia:
*SS-13 Revenge Of The Fallen Megatron, the elusive SS-14 Ironhide and SS-33 Bonecrusher were found at “Detskiy Mir” (Children’s World) in the shopping center “Metromarket”. We hope their respective wave partners should show up soon. Thanks to 2005 Boards member Sovietbot for the heads up. Studio Series Deluxe Wave 6, Siege Deluxe Wave 3 and Botbots Series 2 In Germany:
*2005 Boards member*Nevermore*found Studio Series SS-40 » Continue Reading.
TORONTO TO HOST TRANSFORMERS 35TH ANNIVERSARY EVENT
Meet Transformers Voice Actors and Comic Book Artists
Shop Canadas Largest Dealer Room for Transformers Merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention full details and tickets now online at https://www.tfcon.ca/tickets
Special guests include Blu Mankuma
the voices of Tigatron and Tigerhawk in Beast Wars, Michael Chain
the voices of Hoist, Powerglide, Raoul, Red Alert and Skids in Generation 1, Stephen Keener
the voices of Fortress Maximus, Hardhead, Hun-Grrr, Mindwipe, Scattershot and Scorponok in Generation 1, Transformers creator Bob Budiansky
, Transformers The Movie (1986) writer Ron Friedman
, Transformers toy and franchise designer Aaron Archer
, plus Transformers comic book artists Alex Milne
, Jack Lawrence
, Kei Zama
and Livio Ramondelli
.
TFcon will take place July 12th to 14th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale, 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2019 hotel block is also online
.