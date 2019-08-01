Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 03:08 PM
chaingunsofdoom
TRU return policy change August 1st 2019
In-store today there was a sign advertising a return policy change effective August 1st.

I do not see the info online but it is probably there somewhere.

It will be 90 days for R Club members and 30 days for normal customers.
