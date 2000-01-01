|
FS: Moving Sale - Transformers Animated
Hi all,
Hope all is well and safe with everyone. In these crazy times, we've decided to buy a house and move. That being said, I want to sell some TFs that I've decided that I won't be displaying.
I haven't been following all the pricing and latest trends so I really don't know the value of these Animated figures. They're complete and I believe I have the instructions for all of them.
I'll have more TFs coming up as I organize and pack, but these Animated figures will be hopefully the first to go.
Bring any reasonable price. I'd prefer local, but will ship at owner's expense.