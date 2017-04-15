Previously we heard the news of
a Takara reissue of a screen accurate redeco of the sword which came with*AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime. Today, we received info of an extension of this campaign
which will include a reissue of the shield which came with the aforementioned figure as well as Optimus Prime’s axe from Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. The shield will be released in summer and the axe in fall. There will also be a secret prize included. Check out the promo image, after the jump.  
The post Takara Transformers: The Last Knight Weapons Campaign Revealed
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...