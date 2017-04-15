Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:00 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 37,402
Takara Transformers: The Last Knight Weapons Campaign Revealed


Previously we heard the news of a Takara reissue of a screen accurate redeco of the sword which came with*AD31 Armor Knight Optimus Prime. Today, we received info of an extension of this campaign which will include a reissue of the shield which came with the aforementioned figure as well as Optimus Prime’s axe from Transformers: Dark Of The Moon. The shield will be released in summer and the axe in fall. There will also be a secret prize included. Check out the promo image, after the jump. &#160;

The post Takara Transformers: The Last Knight Weapons Campaign Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



80s Toy Expo 2017 - Sunday April 30th
