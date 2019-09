IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12 ITunes Preview

The iTunes Apple Books Preview of*Transformers*issue #12 is available, thanks to the recon of TFW2005 member Lucas35. It’s time for Nautica to shine in the story as Sentinel Prime wants to get the order back on Cybertron. Out in the vast galaxy, Cybertronian explorers encounter all manner of beings—some friendly and some in stern opposition to Cybertronian expansion. When relations start to crumble and violence is threatened, there’s only one bot to turn to—Nautica, head of xeno-relations. Mark September 18, 2019 for the release date of this issue.*Click on the bar to see the mirrored images on this news » Continue Reading. The post IDW’s New Transformers Comic Series Issue #12 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM