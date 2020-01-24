Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page To Attend TFNation 2020
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,101
To Attend TFNation 2020


TFNation 2020*confirms*the attendance of former Hasbro designer, development and product manager: Andy Couzens Couzens*has been involved in toy design and production since the mid 1970s, working on preschool development for*Kiddy Craft. He then moved over to*Milton Bradley*– the earliest distributor of continental European Transformers toys – and to the new position of*Senior Designer and playing a crucial part in the development of childhood staples*Playskool*and*Robotix, whose key features he had a significant hand in designing. As of 1984, with Hasbro acquiring Milton Bradley, Couzens retained his position, and was later promoted to*Group Product Manager*for research and development in the unfortunately &#187; Continue Reading.

The post To Attend TFNation 2020 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Ontario Collectors Con 2020 will be Sunday January 26th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers, Star Wars, GIJoe, Masters of the Universe, Marvel Legends, DC Universe, Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Power Rangers and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers BotCon Timelines Generation 2 Redux Sky-Byte COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers BotCon TFSS 5.0 2016 Timelines Scorponok (pre-Beast Wars) COMPLETE
Transformers
Transformers Seige War For Cybertron Phantom Strike Squardon MISB Skywarp Fracas
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Maximus Combiner Wars COMPLETE SET! ALL MISP
Transformers
Transformers Energon Optimus Prime Overload Corona Sparkplug CostCo Exclusive
Transformers
Transformers G1 Predaking-near complete *missing 2 swords 3 guns- Sold AS-IS
Transformers
G1 Transformers Vintage 1985 Omega Supreme WORKING!!!
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.