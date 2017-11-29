Transformers Power of the Primes wave 1 is trickling out to retail across the country, and are up for pre-order at our sponsors. To celebrate this, we are taking a quick look at several figures from the first round – deluxe class Swoop, legends class Slash, and Prime Master (class) Vector Prime. Swoop is a modern version of his G1 counterpart, sporting a flying dino mode, clear gold plastic, energon sword and blue chest. He also combines with his future Dinobot brothers to form the first Dinobot combiner – Volcanicus. Slash is an all new female » Continue Reading.
The post Power of the Primes Wave 1 – Quick Look Photo Gallery
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...