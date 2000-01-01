Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:27 PM
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 129
Mega Truck's Boxes
I have some boxes I'm willing to part with for those in need. I prefer local deals for these - because they're just boxes ! I'm not sure what they are worth, But I drive a V8... so it needs to be worth the gas money for me

MP03 Grimlock
MP06 Bluestreak
MP07 Starscream
MP08 Bee
MP10 YOTH Optimus
MP10B Nemisis
MP13B Soundwave
MP12 KO
MP14 KO
MP15 KO
MP16 KO
MP17 KO
MP19 KO
MP20 KO
MP25 KO
MP27 KO
MP28 KO
MP29 KO
MP30 KO
MP33 KO
DX9 Mightron
DX9 Invisible
WeiJiang Alcee
Maketoys Gundog
Maketoys Downbeat
FT09 Tesla
FT11 Spotter
Badcube Sunsurge
Badcube Evil Bug Corps
CW Devastator
Corbot Mugger
TR Fortress Maximus
KBB Skywarp
KBB Thundercracker
FP LER-01
FP LER-02
FP LER-03
X-Transbot Krank
X-Transbot Stax
Open play Allen
KFC Transistor
KFC Citizen Stack
Last edited by Mega Truck; Today at 09:31 PM.
