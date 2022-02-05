Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfgang Reissue EAN Number


Thanks to our very own*Jtprime17*we can confirm a new*Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfgang Reissue. This would be another non-cartoon Beast Wars character toy to be reissued, hot on the heels on our first images of the Beast Wars Cybershark reissue. We still have no images yet, but we can share for you the EAN number for those interested in tracking this item. TRA GEN BEAST WARS MAXIMAL WOLFGANG :*EAN: 5010993931958 The featured image on this news post is used just as a reference. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards!

The post Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfgang Reissue EAN Number appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



delrue
Re: Transformers Vintage Beast Wars Wolfgang Reissue EAN Number
Them releasing these more obscure characters gives me hope that they might do a rerelease of Razorclaw and Claw Jaw.
