Today, 08:30 PM #1 Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,240 Transformers Siege Additional Deluxe Class Listings ? Barricade?





Amazon has updated with half a dozen new Transformers Siege listings. All six listings are for Deluxe class figures. Five of these we knew about already, but there’s one new one, and that one is Barricade! There’s no images to go with the listing and it stands to reason that this is probably a retooled Prowl – but if Hasbro really wanted to throw a curveball, we could see a Mirage remold as the all-but-forgotten Generation 1 Barricade who also made an appearance in Activision and High Moon Studio’s Transformers War for Cybertron game. The six listings are: Deluxe Amazon has updated with half a dozen new Transformers Siege listings. All six listings are for Deluxe class figures. Five of these we knew about already, but there’s one new one, and that one is Barricade! There’s no images to go with the listing and it stands to reason that this is probably a retooled Prowl – but if Hasbro really wanted to throw a curveball, we could see a Mirage remold as the all-but-forgotten Generation 1 Barricade who also made an appearance in Activision and High Moon Studio’s Transformers War for Cybertron game. The six listings are: Deluxe





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

