Transformers Siege Additional Deluxe Class Listings ? Barricade?
Amazon has updated with half a dozen new Transformers Siege listings. All six listings are for Deluxe class figures. Five of these we knew about already, but there’s one new one, and that one is Barricade! There’s no images to go with the listing and it stands to reason that this is probably a retooled Prowl – but if Hasbro really wanted to throw a curveball, we could see a Mirage remold as the all-but-forgotten Generation 1 Barricade who also made an appearance in Activision and High Moon Studio’s Transformers War for Cybertron game. The six listings are: Deluxe
