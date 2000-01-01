Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Studio Series wreckers
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:43 PM   #1
raiden0226
Generation 2
Join Date: Jan 2011
Location: canada
Posts: 163
Studio Series wreckers
Hi,

My son is looking for these. Loose preferred. Don't need leadfoot necessarily.
raiden0226 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TransFormers Movie Mini Bumblebee
Transformers
TransFormers Robots In Disguise.ASTROTRAIN
Transformers
Transformers Hero Mashers StrongArm
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Alternators Jeep Wrangler Autobot HOUND New open box
Transformers
2018 Hasbro TRANSFORMERS Studio Series - SS-17 SHADOW RAIDER - Missing Piece
Transformers
Vintage 1987 Hasbro / Takara Chromedome Transformer
Transformers
Kenner Vor-tech thunderwing vehicle figure transforming helmet M.A.S.K.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 08:27 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.