Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews > Transformers Video Reviews
Reload this Page RiD 2001 Super X-Brawn Review
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:23 PM   #1
GotBot
Nexus Maximus
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Newfoundland and Labrador
Posts: 2,003
RiD 2001 Super X-Brawn Review
Continuing on with a look back at Transformers Robots in Disguise 2001, or Car Robots if you prefer, with the peculiar Super X-Brawn!

https://youtu.be/X4UjUr-8UHI
GotBot is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Maketoys Meteor MTRM-11 RE:Master (Transformers Masterpiece Starscream)
Transformers
Unique Toys APEFACE & SNAPDRAGON AKA No Minds/Unhappy/Day/Night
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars Combaticons Bruticus Decepticons + SW MISP Brand New
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Beast Machines Transformers Cheetor Mega
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.