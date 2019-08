Cyblue Mini-Con Join Date: Aug 2019 Location: Belleville, ON Posts: 4

Botched paint jobs - What's the worst ones you got? Good morning all,



I got this figure earlier this week off eBay, and I know it's not supposed to look like this.They missed the silver on one of his legs and they messed up his eye. (a particular pet peeve of mine.) Easily my least favorite Titans Return figure I own. Anyone else get paint jobs this bad? Share your shameful abominations! Attached Thumbnails