Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Team 4-pack Out At US Retail
We had previously reported a listing for a new Rescue Bots 4-pack
, and now 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*reported in our boards that the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Team 4-pack Found*is out at US Retail. The*Academy Rescue Team 4-pack
*consists of*Hot Shot*(remold of a previous*Rescue Bots Bumblebee toy
),*Whirl*(retool of*VTOL Bumblebee
),*Wedge*(retool of*Salvage
) and Hoist (retool of*2016 Hoist
). It was found at Walmart in Wabash, Indiana for $34.73. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans!
