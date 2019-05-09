Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Team 4-pack Out At US Retail


We had previously reported a listing for a new Rescue Bots 4-pack, and now 2005 Boards member*Rookbartley*reported in our boards that the*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Team 4-pack Found*is out at US Retail. The*Academy Rescue Team 4-pack*consists of*Hot Shot*(remold of a previous*Rescue Bots Bumblebee toy),*Whirl*(retool of*VTOL Bumblebee),*Wedge*(retool of*Salvage) and Hoist (retool of*2016 Hoist). It was found at Walmart in Wabash, Indiana for $34.73. A great gift for young Rescue Bots fans!

The post Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Rescue Team 4-pack Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



