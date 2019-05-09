|
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Grimlock (Motorcycle) Spotted At US Retail
Thanks to 2005 Boards member*zobovor has shared in our boards our first sighting of the new*Transformers Rescue Bots Academy Grimlock (Motorcycle) At US Retail. Our first images of this new Grimlock toy
surfaced back in May and now it was found at*Walmart in Riverdale, Utah for affordable $7.88.*Grimlock*is now a cute mechanical Tyrannosaurus that can transform into an adorable small motorcycle in only 2 steps. What else can you ask for? Another great gift for young Rescue Bots fans.  
