Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Information
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,306
Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Information


Twitter user*@UNOYUKI07153, who recently shared new images of Masterpiece Skids new redeco and Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime, has also tweeted a small image from the latest Figure King magazine with information about a possible new Masterpiece Skyfire and the upcoming Masterpiece Raiden. The image only shows Japanese text and it’s a brief commentary about Skids and his new upcoming redeco. In one line, it mentions that more Masterpiece figures are in the works including Skyfire. Would be finally see a proper cartoon-accurate rendition of G1 Skyfire for the Masterpiece line? Stay tuned with TFW2005 for more updates. &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Information appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:45 PM   #2
Marcotron
Beast Machine
Join Date: Jul 2013
Location: Canada
Posts: 405
Re: Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Informatio
Really curious how they can make Jetfire any better than the commander class figure.

Raiden should be cool, but probably cost a fortune.

Why isn't there an MP Mirage?????????
Marcotron is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 05:02 PM   #3
canprime
Animated
canprime's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2007
Location: Ottawa
Posts: 1,782
Re: Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Informatio
Quote:
Originally Posted by Marcotron View Post
Really curious how they can make Jetfire any better than the commander class figure.

Raiden should be cool, but probably cost a fortune.

Why isn't there an MP Mirage?????????
First let me say I love Siege Jetfire.

However there are definitely some improvements that could be made with a Masterpiece.

Obviously the budget would be bigger, but of course the price would be bigger as well. The engineering would probably be a lot mtore complex to achieve the cartoon accuracy that Masterpiece goes for now.

Skyfire would also be even closer to G1 cartoon accuracy than Siege. Also add in what would probably be some show specific accessories. Then factor in size!!!!! How big will Skyfire be when scaled next to the rest of the Masterpiece line?

Finally the price is probably going to be beyond ridiculous. If Prime and Beast Megs were both north of $400(CDN), then Skyfire will probably come in over $500?

As for Raiden, at least it would be something not done in Masterpiece yet so they may decide not to go full scale with the rest of the G1 masterpiece line. If they do, then hooboy I don't want to see that sticker shock.
canprime is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 11/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Optimus Prime 1/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Transformers Ratchet 13/30 Collectible Character Card 3D PUZZLE 2014
Transformers
Gobots1985 Super GoBots Spay-C NASA Space Shuttle from Bandai Tonka Transformer
Transformers
Fanstoys Mercenary FT-13 Masterpiece Shrapnel
Transformers
Unite Warriors MEGATRONIA MISB with collector coin (Takara Tomy Mall combiner)
Transformers
Maketoys transformers Hyper Novae
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 05:02 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.