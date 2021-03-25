canprime Animated Join Date: Jun 2007 Location: Ottawa Posts: 1,782

Re: Possible New Masterpiece Skyfire In The Works & Masterpiece Raiden New Informatio Quote: Marcotron Originally Posted by Really curious how they can make Jetfire any better than the commander class figure.



Raiden should be cool, but probably cost a fortune.



Why isn't there an MP Mirage?????????



However there are definitely some improvements that could be made with a Masterpiece.



Obviously the budget would be bigger, but of course the price would be bigger as well. The engineering would probably be a lot mtore complex to achieve the cartoon accuracy that Masterpiece goes for now.



Skyfire would also be even closer to G1 cartoon accuracy than Siege. Also add in what would probably be some show specific accessories. Then factor in size!!!!! How big will Skyfire be when scaled next to the rest of the Masterpiece line?



Finally the price is probably going to be beyond ridiculous. If Prime and Beast Megs were both north of $400(CDN), then Skyfire will probably come in over $500?



