Looking for Optimus (MPP10 Wei Jiang version) Hello everyone, I'm new to the forum but not new to Transformers. Been a fan of G1 as a kid, I'm looking at purchasing an Optimus Prime now as an adult. I can't quite justify an MP10 Takara Masterpiece because of the pricing ($350+).



I did see something for much cheaper with decent reviews for the MPP10 Wei Jiang version on Amazon for $160 + $15 for the Autobot decals on his arm.



Is this a good model to purchase? or should I just bite the bullet and go for the MP10?