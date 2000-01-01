Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 03:40 PM   #1
dimsum4life
Mini-Con
Join Date: Nov 2017
Location: Canada
Posts: 1
Looking for Optimus (MPP10 Wei Jiang version)
Hello everyone, I'm new to the forum but not new to Transformers. Been a fan of G1 as a kid, I'm looking at purchasing an Optimus Prime now as an adult. I can't quite justify an MP10 Takara Masterpiece because of the pricing ($350+).

I did see something for much cheaper with decent reviews for the MPP10 Wei Jiang version on Amazon for $160 + $15 for the Autobot decals on his arm.

Is this a good model to purchase? or should I just bite the bullet and go for the MP10?
Old Today, 03:54 PM   #2
Mega Truck
Generation 2
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 117
Re: Looking for Optimus (MPP10 Wei Jiang version)
TF direct has ko MP10 (all colors) for like $110 shipped. There's one or two MPP10s on the sales threads here, just can't remember who at the moment
Mega Truck is online now
