For the final time, the poll for this match runs for six days, and short profiles for each combatant have been provided. In selecting the winner, decide which one is more likely to force their opponent into submission or surrender, or a knockout for at least a 10-second period. Outright destruction is not necessary, though possible.

Please note: this is to determine who would win a fight between the combatants, not which character is more popular.



And as with last week's Tournament Finals, there's the special option of writing your own description of how this battle may go, if you're feeling creative. However simple or elaborate as you like (a play-by-play account would be cool, if you wish), please be sure to keep in mind each character's inherent abilities, weapons, and weaknesses, as well as no additional reinforcements in this one-on-one fight - e.g. no extra weapons outside their normal arsenal, no interference from other characters, no "next-level" upgrades in the midst of the battle, etc. Submitting a written description is not compulsory, but if this poll ends in a tie, your written description of this fight (depending on how good it is) could be the tie-breaker.



Now, let the match begin, and the mystery combatant be revealed:









Tournament Bonus Match: Transmetal Optimus Primal vs. Cryotek



Optimus Primal (Transmetal) (Maximal) - Maximal Commander is pound-for-pound one of the most talented of all warriors, though prefers peace. Great intelligence, courage, and strategic and tactical skills. Transmetal form boasts impressive physical strength and fighting capability in all three modes; rocket-powered hoverboard grants speed and maneuverability as robotic gorilla. Armed with hand-held blaster, and over-the-shoulder harness with detachable cannons that double as clubs. Few weaknesses, but may feel a need to gamble his life in order to win.

{Received a bye in Round 1; defeated Inferno (76.5%) in Round 2, Rhinox (81.3%) in the Quarterfinals, Megatron (72.7%) in the Semifinals, and Rampage (63.6%) in the Finals to win the Tournament.}



Cryotek (Predacon) - Criminal overlord on Cybertron and mentor to Megatron; former engineer orchestrated the theft of the Golden Disk, leading to the Beast Wars on Earth. Transforms into an ice dragon; has spark extractor claw attached to end of tail. Great strength in both modes; dragon head spews bursts of supercooled ammonia to freeze and dessicate targets; also launches long-range independently targetable plasma torpedos. Balances extreme intellect and logic with savage viciousness as a fighter, but foiling his plans can upset him into malaise.





