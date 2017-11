ConvoyGTR Generation 2 Join Date: May 2009 Location: Vancouver, BC Posts: 1,558

Maketoys RE:Master Galaxy Meteor BREAKAGE WARNING! Finally decided to pick mine up from my local A3U and the hip joint broke immediately. Saw on facebook that Maketoys is aware of the problem and are working on a solution, but for now be very careful if you got one.



Currently I have the peg super glued back on, but haven't put it together yet and doubt it will hold for long. Attached Thumbnails

