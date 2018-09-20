Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 41,084

Transformers: Lost Light #24 ITunes Preview



Via



The post







More... Via ITunes *we can share for you the*Transformers: Lost Light #24 ITunes Preview This 3-page preview brings us the beginning of the last battle of the Lost Light crew. This seems to be their most dangerous and against-the-odds adventure, all action packaged on this penultimate issue of this series. Lost Light #24 (W) James Roberts (A) Brendan Cahill (CA) Nick Roche LAST STAND! All they wanted was an adventure. Now, as worlds turn to dust and every sacred truth is undone, as everything they’ve run from catches up with them and every gruesome future comes to pass, Rodimus and his » Continue Reading. The post Transformers: Lost Light #24 ITunes Preview appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





The 2018 Action Figure Expo will be Sunday, September 16th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles. __________________The 2018will beat the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.