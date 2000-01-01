York Region Transformers Sale

Hi everyone,

Please see my next - possibly last batch of sale items which are all in the same condition - new mint in seal box!



Takara LG31 Fortress Maximus -$380

Takara LG43 Trypticon - $360

Takara MP1 1st Print Convoy (Optimus Prime) - $400

Takara MP8 Grimlock - $300

Takara MP10B Black Convoy - $450

Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (Powermaster Optimus Prime) - $100

Toynami VF-S1 Macross Strike Valkyrie (Robotech Roy Focker) Skull Leader - $80

Toynami Masterpiece Lion Force Voltron (1st print, metal, certified numbered and numbered shipping box - 2nd pic is stock to better display the item) 25th Anniversary - $350



All are for local pickup in Vaughan and North York.

I update my listing once and item is sold.

Thanks for your time!

