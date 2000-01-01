Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 04:56 PM
Dragun
DarkConvoy
Dragun's Ebay Auctions
Join Date: Jun 2016
Location: Ontario, Canada
Posts: 83
York Region Transformers Sale
Hi everyone,
Please see my next - possibly last batch of sale items which are all in the same condition - new mint in seal box!

Takara LG31 Fortress Maximus -$380
Takara LG43 Trypticon - $360
Takara MP1 1st Print Convoy (Optimus Prime) - $400
Takara MP8 Grimlock - $300
Takara MP10B Black Convoy - $450
Takara LG35 Super Ginrai (Powermaster Optimus Prime) - $100
Toynami VF-S1 Macross Strike Valkyrie (Robotech Roy Focker) Skull Leader - $80
Toynami Masterpiece Lion Force Voltron (1st print, metal, certified numbered and numbered shipping box - 2nd pic is stock to better display the item) 25th Anniversary - $350

All are for local pickup in Vaughan and North York.
I update my listing once and item is sold.
Thanks for your time!

  

  
Last edited by Dragun; Today at 05:03 PM.
