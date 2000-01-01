Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 09:47 AM
Mega Truck
Generation 1
Mega Truck's Avatar
Join Date: Aug 2016
Location: Markham Ont
Posts: 15
Wanted Generations Voyager Springer
Hey guys, I'm looking for a Generations Voyager Springer. I need for display only, so I don't really care about a box or even weapons. I'm located in Markham Ontario. A pink Generations Arcee would be nice also (just for display). Thanks !
