Today, 01:33 PM #1 Ultra Maverick The Bow Tie Guy Join Date: Jun 2008 Location: Ottawa, ON Posts: 2,020 UMs Pre-TFcon sales thread Hello all, just wanted to share a list of figures I am selling before and at TFcon



Reasonable offers will be considered, especially when buying multiple figures.



TFSS

CW Impactor ...........$150

CW Bluestreak .........$125

CW SG Starscream ...$125

CW Fractyl w/ Scorponok . $85

CW Counterpunch ... $100

CW Toxitron ............$150

Paradron Medic (Lifeline) ...$70

Ramjet ................... $75



SDCC Transformers Prime 1st Edition Optimus with matrix ........$75



Botcon

2010 G2 Spark (aka Pyro) ... $100

2013 Machine Wars set ... $300

2013 Machine Wars Starscream ...$75

2015 Zaptrap ................$75

2015 Packrat .................$50



3rd Party

Fanstoys Intimidator (Menasor) ...$200

FansProject Causality Insecticons ... $100

TFcon Prototype X & Z-man ...........$125

Convention Exclusive Bluster and Trench $175



Animated Lugnut mint in box .........$40

Cybertron Scourge in box .............$25

FOC Metroplex ...........................$200





PM me if interested in anything on the list. Also, I’ve got lots more in storage, if you’re looking for something a little more mainstream just drop me a PM also

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

