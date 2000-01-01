Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:33 PM   #1
Ultra Maverick
The Bow Tie Guy
Join Date: Jun 2008
Location: Ottawa, ON
Posts: 2,020
UMs Pre-TFcon sales thread
Hello all, just wanted to share a list of figures I am selling before and at TFcon

Reasonable offers will be considered, especially when buying multiple figures.

TFSS
CW Impactor ...........$150
CW Bluestreak .........$125
CW SG Starscream ...$125
CW Fractyl w/ Scorponok . $85
CW Counterpunch ... $100
CW Toxitron ............$150
Paradron Medic (Lifeline) ...$70
Ramjet ................... $75

SDCC Transformers Prime 1st Edition Optimus with matrix ........$75

Botcon
2010 G2 Spark (aka Pyro) ... $100
2013 Machine Wars set ... $300
2013 Machine Wars Starscream ...$75
2015 Zaptrap ................$75
2015 Packrat .................$50

3rd Party
Fanstoys Intimidator (Menasor) ...$200
FansProject Causality Insecticons ... $100
TFcon Prototype X & Z-man ...........$125
Convention Exclusive Bluster and Trench $175

Animated Lugnut mint in box .........$40
Cybertron Scourge in box .............$25
FOC Metroplex ...........................$200


PM me if interested in anything on the list. Also, I’ve got lots more in storage, if you’re looking for something a little more mainstream just drop me a PM also
