Fans Project WB-010 Kastore Core (IDW Roller) Renders
3P Group Fans Project, via their Facebook account
, have revealed the first render of*WB-010 Kastore Core (IDW Roller). This promising new mold is based on Alex Milne’s Roller
from the IDW comics. The renders show us the figure un both robot and vehicle mode. Since these are our first early renders, we should expect several changes and improvements in the future. No information on release date or price at the moment. You can now click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then sound off on the 2005 Boards!
