And after some slow weeks, January is leaving us with a great load of new sightings. The highly anticipated Legacy Voyager toys hit shelves in Germany plus a great variety of Cyberverse toys, the last Kingdom Deluxe toys have been found in Ireland, Hades Megatron and Zoteki Transformers statues are available in Mexico, Beast Wars Scorponok was found in Costa Rica, and to make things even better the new Studio Series Bumblebee Movie Deluxes have been spotted in Singapore and Taiwan. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/germany-transformers-sightings.155088/page-41#post-19948628">Legacy Wave 1 Voyager, Studio Series Wave 1 Core, and Cyberverse Wave 11 1-Step, Wave 10 Scout And » Continue Reading.
The post TFW2005: Weekly International Sightings Round Up ? January 2022 Week 4
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...