we have what seems to be our first color image of the upcoming Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire. We have a small image featuring what seems to be a cartoon-accurate G1 Skyfire (who we had only seen a very early gray prototype in 2021
) in both modes plus some of the accessories. Besides the stand, weapons and extra faces it seems it will come with 3 mini-figures. The picture also shows a translation of the Japanese text which indicates this would be the "largest Masterpiece mold to date" and that it would be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item.
