Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Possible Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire First Color Image
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Yesterday, 11:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,375
Possible Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire First Color Image


Via*Planet Iacon Facebook*we have what seems to be our first color image of the upcoming*Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire. We have a small image featuring what seems to be a cartoon-accurate G1 Skyfire*(who we had only seen a very early gray prototype in 2021) in both modes plus some of the accessories.*Besides the stand, weapons and extra faces it seems it will come with 3 mini-figures. The picture also shows a translation of the Japanese text which indicates this would be the “largest Masterpiece mold to date” and that it would be a Takara Tomy Mall exclusive item. As usual, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible Transformers Masterpiece Skyfire First Color Image appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:41 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2022, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.