Old Today, 03:04 AM   #1
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,060
** MMC FERAL REX ** Brand new set for sale !!
So here's the story. I bought 2 sets of feral rex with the idea of displaying combined mode and individual mode. Alas, display space didn't cooperate so one set sat in the closet.

All are brand new but some were opened but never transformed or displayed. As you can see in the pic I have my display rex alongside the unused set with figures viewable through the window

Price $520 plus shipping. Will accept emt or paypal gift or add 3%.

Talon: still factory sealed
Tigris and Fortis: seal broken but figures never left the tray
Leo dux and Bovis: figures taken out of tray for about a minute and then put back in.
All instructions and cards factory sealed
