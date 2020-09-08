|
Hershey?s Kisses Transformers Milk Chocolate Treasure Surprise
Thanks to 2005 Board member*wrecker*for sharing in our forums images of the new*Hershey’s Kisses Transformers Milk Chocolate Treasure Surprise which were spotted at Walmart. Each small box contains 4 kisses and a small figure. You can collect 5 characters:*Optimus, Bumblebee, Starscream, Megatron and Grimlock in Evergreen design. Check*Hershey’s kisses website.
for some more product indormation. A good chance to add some sweet and Transformers for your daily routine. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!
