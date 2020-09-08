Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Super_Megatron
Hershey?s Kisses Transformers Milk Chocolate Treasure Surprise


Thanks to 2005 Board member*wrecker*for sharing in our forums images of the new*Hershey’s Kisses Transformers Milk Chocolate Treasure Surprise which were spotted at Walmart. Each small box contains 4 kisses and a small figure. You can collect 5 characters:*Optimus, Bumblebee, Starscream, Megatron and Grimlock in Evergreen design. Check*Hershey’s kisses website.for some more product indormation. A good chance to add some sweet and Transformers for your daily routine. Click on the bar to see the mirrored images and then share your impressions on the 2005 Board!

The post Hershey’s Kisses Transformers Milk Chocolate Treasure Surprise appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



