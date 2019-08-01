|
Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Jetfire and Omega Supreme: Hot Restock Alert!
In case you missed adding them to your collection before the Netflix airing of Siege
, now is the time to secure Commander Class Jetfire and Titan Class Omega Supreme pre-orders from our site sponsors for estimated December 2020 / January 2021 arrivals! Review our galleries
for each of these awesome figures, then jump on those pre-orders and happy hunting! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
, <a rel="nofollow" target="_blank" href="https://www.agesthreeandup.com/">Ages » Continue Reading.
