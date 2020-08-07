|
Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Bluestreak In-Hand Images
Via*PrimeVsPrime*on Youtube*we have new in-hand*images of the*Transformers Earthrise Deluxe Class Bluestreak. Earthrise Bluestreak completes the new incarnations of the three Datsun Autobots together with Prowl and Smokescreen. We can spot some differences in the real mold compared to the*first 3D renders
, like a proper Bluestreak head mold different to the Smokescreens head shown in the renders. Check out all the images on this news post, as well as PrimeVsPrime video review, after the jump. Click on the discussion link below and let us know your impressions on the 2005 Boards!
