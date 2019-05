Artists Andrew Griffith and E.J. Su to attend TFNation 2019

We have a double-dose of news from the UK’s largest Transformers convention, TFNation. They have announced two more guests joining TFNation 2019 – comic artists Andrew Griffith and E.J. Su ! E.J. Su is well known to Transformers fans as the man whose pen brought to life IDW’s Transformers series during Simon Furman’s tenure on the comics – he was the first to draw many of the core characters including the updated F-22 versions of Starscream and the other Seekers. That’s not all, though – E.J. also contributed packaging artwork for the Transformers Armada line, including Optimus Prime, Megatron » Continue Reading. The post Artists Andrew Griffith and E.J. Su to attend TFNation 2019 appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM