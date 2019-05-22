|
WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 561 Now Online
May the 8th be with you, dear listeners, as Seth comments on the latest Power Rangers gossip and Vangelus forces Canadian TCG news into an odd-numbered episode. You can download and comment on it here:*WTF@TFW Episode 561 Check out the WTF@TFW blog here.
If you use iTunes and regularly subscribe to podcasts, you can add us to your player and have the software download each episode automatically each time we update. To do that, and give us a reviews on iTunes, click here:*Transformers Podcast on iTunes
. Were » Continue Reading.
The post WTF @ TFW Podcast Episode 561 Now Online
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca