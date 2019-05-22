|
Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Infiltrate, Take
Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen drops the Wave 3 Battle Cards news that Infiltrate, Take Cover and Battlefield Report are joining the fray: Barring tap-ability shenanigans, you cant avoid attacking each turn, so we dont give you much more than the value we give for a regular action for predicting that, but there is still value in making your opponent reevaluate their combat math and maybe choose a more conservative attack rather than get blown out by missing a KO by one damage. On the other hand, both Infiltrate and Take Cover can completely negate a players » Continue Reading.
