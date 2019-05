Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 42,742

Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Infiltrate, Take



Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen drops the Wave 3 Battle Cards news that Infiltrate, Take Cover and Battlefield Report are joining the fray: Barring tap-ability shenanigans, you can’t avoid attacking each turn, so we don’t give you much more than the value we give for a regular action for “predicting” that, but there is still value in making your opponent reevaluate their combat math and maybe choose a more conservative attack rather than get blown out by missing a KO by one damage. On the other hand, both Infiltrate and Take Cover can completely negate a player’s



The post







More... Transformers Trading Card Game Designer Scott Van Essen drops the Wave 3 Battle Cards news that Infiltrate, Take Cover and Battlefield Report are joining the fray: Barring tap-ability shenanigans, you can’t avoid attacking each turn, so we don’t give you much more than the value we give for a regular action for “predicting” that, but there is still value in making your opponent reevaluate their combat math and maybe choose a more conservative attack rather than get blown out by missing a KO by one damage. On the other hand, both Infiltrate and Take Cover can completely negate a player’s » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Trading Card Game Introduces War for Cybertron: Siege I Infiltrate, Take Cover & Battlefield Report appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.



For more info go to __________________Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel – 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca