Super7: Deluxe Transformers Super Cyborg Optimus Prime Coming Soon TFSource, Robot Kingdom, Hobby Link Japan, The Chosen Prime, ToyDojo, Super7 reminds us that their fully articulated 11″ tall Deluxe Transformers Super Cyborg Optimus Prime figure, revealed at Toy Fair New York alongside Megatron and featuring*transparent removable chest panels showing the robotic guts within, is arriving soon! Look for listings from your sponsor of choice at the links below, play the clip and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store





