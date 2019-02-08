|
Super7: Deluxe Transformers Super Cyborg Optimus Prime Coming Soon
Super7 reminds us that their fully articulated 11″ tall Deluxe Transformers Super Cyborg Optimus Prime figure, revealed at
Toy Fair New York alongside Megatron and featuring*transparent removable chest panels showing the robotic guts within, is arriving soon! Look for listings from your sponsor of choice at the links below, play the clip and then join in the discussion on the 2005 boards! Sponsor Links: Big Bad Toy Store
, TFSource
, Robot Kingdom
, Hobby Link Japan
, The Chosen Prime
, ToyDojo
,
__________________
Star Wars Collectors Expo 2019 will be June 2nd at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars action figures, comics and other collectibles as well as special guests from the Star Wars franchise.
For more info go to http://www.starwarsexpo.ca