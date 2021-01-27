Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #3 Schoening Cover Artwork


Where-and when–are Marty McFly and his pal, the Autobot Gigawatt? That’s what Biff Tannen wants to know in Transformers x Back To The Future issue #3, with PREVIEWSworld debuting the retailer incentive cover by Dan Schoening. Creator credits: Cavan Scott (Author), Juan Samu (Artist, Cover Artist), Phil Murphy (Cover Artist), Dan Schoening (Cover Artist), David Garcia Cruz (Colorist) Add this issue to your collection on February 24, and in the meantime sound off on the 2005 boards! …because if he can find them, he can help his bosses-the Decepticons-find what’s left of the Resistance and pound ’em into next &#187; Continue Reading.

The post IDWs Transformers x Back To The Future: Issue #3 Schoening Cover Artwork appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



