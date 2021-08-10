|
New Icon Heroes Transformers ? Pins, Unicron Pen Holder, Mouse Pads
Icon Heroes have updated with several new Transformers themed items
.* Included is a Unicron pen holder, so you can have the Chaos Bringer provide you with a writing instrument of destruction, two new collectible pin sets – Grimlock/Ironhide, Shockwave/Starcream, and two new mouse pads featuring Soundwave and Bumblebee.* All of these are marked as coming soon.* Read on to check the pics and descriptions! TRANSFORMERS – UNICRON POLYSTONE PEN HOLDER Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Unicron Pen Holder! In 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, Rodimus Prime opens the Matrix of Leadership within Unicron, destroying his body and leaving » Continue Reading.
