Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Icon Heroes Transformers ? Pins, Unicron Pen Holder, Mouse Pads
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,956
New Icon Heroes Transformers ? Pins, Unicron Pen Holder, Mouse Pads


Icon Heroes have updated with several new Transformers themed items.* Included is a Unicron pen holder, so you can have the Chaos Bringer provide you with a writing instrument of destruction, two new collectible pin sets – Grimlock/Ironhide, Shockwave/Starcream, and two new mouse pads featuring Soundwave and Bumblebee.* All of these are marked as coming soon.* Read on to check the pics and descriptions! TRANSFORMERS – UNICRON POLYSTONE PEN HOLDER Icon Heroes presents the Transformers Unicron Pen Holder! In 1986’s Transformers: The Movie, Rodimus Prime opens the Matrix of Leadership within Unicron, destroying his body and leaving &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Icon Heroes Transformers – Pins, Unicron Pen Holder, Mouse Pads appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Perceptor G1 Japan Hasbro Vintage
Transformers
Transformers, G1, 1990, Throttlebot, Autobot, Freeway, MOC, C9, Hasbro
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Crossover Venom and Spiderman used
Transformers
Star Wars Transformers Crossover lot of 9 figures used parts/repair
Transformers
Transformers Power Of The Primes Autobot Tailgate Onyx Bio Card
Transformers
Hasbro transformers lot of 10 action figures used good
Transformers
Transformers, Encore series, Omega Supreme, MISB, Takara, Tomy
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:16 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.