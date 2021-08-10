Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,956

Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images



Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have a gallery of in-hand images for the Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal figure! Shown here is the figure in-box (along with Reformatting Megatron), a variety of poses you can put him in, his accessories, and also some comparison shots with other R.E.D. figures and Kingdom Optimus Primal. It’s also shown that you can remove his chest piece to reveal some sculpted detail underneath. Check out the gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!



