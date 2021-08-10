|
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images
Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have a gallery of in-hand images for the Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal figure! Shown here is the figure in-box (along with Reformatting Megatron), a variety of poses you can put him in, his accessories, and also some comparison shots with other R.E.D. figures and Kingdom Optimus Primal. It’s also shown that you can remove his chest piece to reveal some sculpted detail underneath. Check out the gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!
The post Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca