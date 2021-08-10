Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 01:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images


Coming to us from PrimeVsPrime, we now have a gallery of in-hand images for the Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal figure! Shown here is the figure in-box (along with Reformatting Megatron), a variety of poses you can put him in, his accessories, and also some comparison shots with other R.E.D. figures and Kingdom Optimus Primal. It’s also shown that you can remove his chest piece to reveal some sculpted detail underneath. Check out the gallery and let us know what you think on the boards!

Today, 01:38 PM   #2
evenstaves
Re: Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images
"no"
Today, 01:49 PM   #3
ssjgoku22
Re: Transformers R.E.D. Optimus Primal In-Hand Images
I'm not understanding the paint deco. Doesn't look like Kingdom, doesn't look like Beast Wars. Plus if you watch Prime vs Prime's review of this, the red parts on the upper thighs were cracked out of the box (apparently it's clear plastic). The qc on this line man, wtf...
