Today, 12:40 PM
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 46,956
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Images


Via Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron. This a nece redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors. The images let us see that, besides the new deco, Generations Selects Galvatron features a "sparky" orange plastic cannon, a green Matrix Of Leadership with chain, and it seems it comes with the correctly assembled shoulders compared to the first Kingdom Galvatron toys out in the market.

The post Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Today, 12:57 PM
delrue
Join Date: Sep 2020
Location: SK
Posts: 585
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?
Today, 01:26 PM
VicRav
Join Date: Jul 2018
Location: Regina, SK
Posts: 138
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?
Typo/misprint. It is a Leader repaint.
Today, 01:33 PM
xueyue2
Join Date: Mar 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 2,905
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Quote:
Originally Posted by delrue View Post
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?

I sure hope it's voyager, so Hasbro won't charge leader class price
Today, 01:36 PM
evenstaves
Join Date: Mar 2017
Location: les Milles Isles
Posts: 1,529
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Hurm, does look p OK w/ no stickers after all
