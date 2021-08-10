Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 46,956

Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Images



Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron. This a nece redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors. The images let us see that, besides the new deco, Generations Selects Galvatron features a “sparky” orange plastic cannon, a green Matrix Of Leadership with chain, and it seems it comes with the correctly assembled shoulders compared to the first Kingdom Galvatron toys out in the market. While this was not shown in the images,our first stock images and information indicate that this figure



The post







More... Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron. This a nece redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors. The images let us see that, besides the new deco, Generations Selects Galvatron features a “sparky” orange plastic cannon, a green Matrix Of Leadership with chain, and it seems it comes with the correctly assembled shoulders compared to the first Kingdom Galvatron toys out in the market. While this was not shown in the images,our first stock images and information indicate that this figure » Continue Reading. The post Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM





Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and Artists

Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise

The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at __________________Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers, and ArtistsShop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandiseThe worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca