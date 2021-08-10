|
Today, 12:40 PM
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Images
Via*Chefatron Review on Youtube, we have our first in-hand images of the upcoming*Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron. This a nece redeco of Kingdom Leader Galvatron done up in his original G1 toy colors. The images let us see that, besides the new deco, Generations Selects Galvatron features a “sparky” orange plastic cannon, a green Matrix Of Leadership with chain, and it seems it comes with the correctly assembled shoulders compared to the first Kingdom Galvatron toys out in the market. While this was not shown in the images,our first stock images and information indicate that this figure » Continue Reading.
Today, 12:57 PM
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?
Today, 01:26 PM
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Originally Posted by delrue
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?
Typo/misprint. It is a Leader repaint.
Today, 01:33 PM
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Originally Posted by delrue
This is only a Voyager? How does that work?
I sure hope it's voyager, so Hasbro won't charge leader class price
Today, 01:36 PM
Location: les Milles Isles
Re: Transformers Generations Selects War for Cybertron Voyager Galvatron In-Hand Imag
Hurm, does look p OK w/ no stickers after all
|
|
