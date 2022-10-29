Hot on the heels after the official reveal of the*Holiday Optimus Prime & Generations Selects Magnificus figures at London Comic Con 2022,*now we have our proper first look a the physical copies of these new figures which are on display at the venue. The images come to us thanks to*@SixoTF
and*@ZakuFan0079
. We have a closer look at this new*Christmas-themed Optimus Prime toy. While it’s shown only in alt mode, we can appreciate the new deco and spot that the trailer seems to be the same used with the Earthrise Optimus Prime figure. While Holiday Optimus Prime was rumored » Continue Reading.
The post Holiday Optimus Prime & Generations Selects Magnificus On Display At London Comic Con 2022
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...