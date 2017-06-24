|
Transformers: The Last Knight Maaco Commercial And Promotion
While the movie is on theaters now, more commercials are surfacing. This time Car Painting company Maaco shows its commercial with the participation of TLK Bumblebee via its Facebook page
. They are also running a special promotion on its site
. You just have to register your name and e-maila and you can win 5 tickets for TLK or a grand prize trip for two to Los Angeles that includes two night stay in Hollywood, Three day exotic car rental, A Paramount Studios tour, A helicopter flight over Los Angeles and more.* You can check » Continue Reading.
