Man at Arms ? Optimus Prime?s Sword Replica
With the support of the recently released Transformers film, well-known YouTube series Man at Arms has replicated another famous weapon from nerd culture. This time, Transformers gets the spotlight with a recreation of Optimus Prime’s sword from Age of Extinction and The Last Knight! The team of blacksmiths go all out as they forge a super-accurate, oversized Decepticon slayer in this 24-minute expository video which you can check out below!
