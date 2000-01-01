transformers g1 & other toy lines

G1 TRANSFORMERS

thrust complete 70.00

sureshot complete 65.00

battletrap complete 40.00

ravage complete 45.00 sold pick up sun. april 8th

topspin complete 25.00

bombshell complete 35.00

shrapnel complete 25.00

rollbar complete 20.00



G1 REISSUE

rodimus major complete, unused decals 50.00



G1 TRANSFORMERS SEALED

BOMBSHELL CANADIAN BOX 200.00





OTHER TOY LINES



GI.JOES

torpedo canadian packaging opened 80.00

the fridge complete 60.00

b.a.t. complete 45.00

beach head complete 30.00

dodger complete 30.00



MOTU

COMMEMORATIVE

clawful

zodac

buzz off

stratos

asking 60.00 each or buy all 4 $200.00



vintage motu

saurod complete 80.00



star wars black series 3.75

lando & jyn

asking 12.00 each or both for 15.00



TMNT

ace duck complete 25.00



DICK TRACY

influence complete 15.00



ROCKLORDS (GOBOTS)

BOULDER

CRACKPOT

ASKING 50.00 EACH OR BOTH FOR 70.00

