Old Today, 10:50 PM   #1
scorponok87
Generation 2
Join Date: Nov 2011
Location: oakville,ontario
Posts: 122
transformers g1 & other toy lines
hi ev1
lots of great items for sale
if u need further more pics on any items just ask

G1 TRANSFORMERS
thrust complete 70.00
sureshot complete 65.00
battletrap complete 40.00
ravage complete 45.00 sold pick up sun. april 8th
topspin complete 25.00
bombshell complete 35.00
shrapnel complete 25.00
rollbar complete 20.00

G1 REISSUE
rodimus major complete, unused decals 50.00

G1 TRANSFORMERS SEALED
BOMBSHELL CANADIAN BOX 200.00


OTHER TOY LINES

GI.JOES
torpedo canadian packaging opened 80.00
the fridge complete 60.00
b.a.t. complete 45.00
beach head complete 30.00
dodger complete 30.00

MOTU
COMMEMORATIVE
clawful
zodac
buzz off
stratos
asking 60.00 each or buy all 4 $200.00

vintage motu
saurod complete 80.00

star wars black series 3.75
lando & jyn
asking 12.00 each or both for 15.00

TMNT
ace duck complete 25.00

DICK TRACY
influence complete 15.00

ROCKLORDS (GOBOTS)
BOULDER
CRACKPOT
ASKING 50.00 EACH OR BOTH FOR 70.00
Last edited by scorponok87; Today at 11:02 PM.
