Re: G1 Reproduction Boxes?? I think the walmart g1 reissues will be doing thundercracker and eventually skywarp so just wait and buy those.



There’s an overseas company called boxformers that does repro boxes and i can confirm they are legit and their product is fairly good,



If you’re in the market for vintage boxes, I may have the 3 you are looking for, feel free to pm me

