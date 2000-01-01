Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Photoshop G1 Reproduction Boxes??
Today, 04:27 PM
Thegamesend
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 1
G1 Reproduction Boxes??
Is this a thing. Does anyone remake the classic boxes? I'd be interested in one for megatron, skywarp and thundercracker.
Thegamesend
Today, 04:41 PM
predahank
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,906
Re: G1 Reproduction Boxes??
I think the walmart g1 reissues will be doing thundercracker and eventually skywarp so just wait and buy those.
There’s an overseas company called boxformers that does repro boxes and i can confirm they are legit and their product is fairly good,
If you’re in the market for vintage boxes, I may have the 3 you are looking for, feel free to pm me
predahank
