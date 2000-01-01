Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Customs and Artwork
Reload this Page Photoshop G1 Reproduction Boxes??
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:27 PM   #1
Thegamesend
Mini-Con
Join Date: Mar 2020
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Posts: 1
G1 Reproduction Boxes??
Is this a thing. Does anyone remake the classic boxes? I'd be interested in one for megatron, skywarp and thundercracker.
Thegamesend is online now   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 04:41 PM   #2
predahank
Storing is hoarding
predahank's Avatar
Join Date: Jul 2015
Location: vancity
Posts: 1,906
Re: G1 Reproduction Boxes??
I think the walmart g1 reissues will be doing thundercracker and eventually skywarp so just wait and buy those.

There’s an overseas company called boxformers that does repro boxes and i can confirm they are legit and their product is fairly good,

If you’re in the market for vintage boxes, I may have the 3 you are looking for, feel free to pm me
predahank is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Listen ?N Look Book New Sealed 1985
Transformers
Vintage Transformers MEGATRON G1
Transformers
G1 Transformers lot Vintage Collection figures, accessories, Weapons RARES Nice!
Transformers
transformers beast wars evil predacon rampage sealed in variant box
Transformers
Transformers G1 Canadian Red Alert
Transformers
Transformers Energon 2003 Rapid Run w. Nightcruz and Nightscream Mini-Cons
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:51 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.