Yesterday, 11:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,223
Transformers Studio Series SS-90 Age Of Extinction Galvatron ?From Screen To Toy? Ima


It seems Hasbro designer Sam Smith is not giving us a rest any time soon. Continuing with his “behind the scenes” Instagram posts about Studio Series toys, now he surprised us with information about the new SS-90 Age Of Extinction Galvatron. Galvatron is a completely new Voyager which proved to be a challenge for both Hasbro and Takara Tomy design teams to bring him into a toy form. In the end, we a have a very nice update compared to the original AOE Galvatron toy. As usual, tons of information, trivia, images and even turnaround videos*of both modes! &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Studio Series SS-90 Age Of Extinction Galvatron “From Screen To Toy” Images & Videos appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



