Publishing company*Simon & Schuster has announced
the junior novelization of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Author*Patty Michaels is known for her adaptations of famous franchises such as Peanuts, PJ Masks, and Cocomelon. The novel is set to release three weeks ahead of the movie’s actual release. So, prepare for plot leaks. Publisher: Simon Spotlight Release Date: May 16, 2023 Length: 24 pages Author:*Patty Michaels ISBN13: 9781665922531 Grades: P – 2 Ages: 3 – 7 Due to spoiler reasons, we’ve kept the synopsis off the front page. Navigate at your own risk. You can check it out, after the jump. » Continue Reading.
