Old Today, 11:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
TFW2005 Staff Top Toy Picks of 2016


With 2016 rapidly fading into memory, the TFW2005 staff once again sat down to reflect on the figures released in the past year. The overall consensus was that 2016 was once again a strong year for collectors, with the Masterpiece and Titans Return/Takara Legends lines scoring top picks or honorable mentions across the board. The staff also confirmed that they were not yet done with combiners, with those molds continuing to make a strong showing. Among individual figures, it appears as though Masterpiece finished the year on an uptick. Inferno led the way overall with four top picks and six &#187; Continue Reading.

Ontario Collectors Con - Sunday January 29th
